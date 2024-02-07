Edgio Inc (NASDAQ: EGIO) Surprises Wall Street With 10.62% Stock Price Gain

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.25M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 10.62% during that session. The EGIO stock price is -553.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.70 and 19.23% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Sporting 10.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EGIO stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Edgio Inc shares have moved -23.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) have changed -8.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.