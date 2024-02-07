EBay Inc. (EBAY) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 5.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.14B, closed the last trade at $42.66 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 3.22% during that session. The EBAY stock price is -18.14% off its 52-week high price of $50.40 and 12.87% above the 52-week low of $37.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75 million shares.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Sporting 3.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EBAY stock price touched $42.66 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, EBay Inc. shares have moved -2.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have changed -0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.