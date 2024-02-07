Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Surprises Wall Street With 2.83% Stock Price Gain

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18B, closed the recent trade at $13.09 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 2.83% during that session. The DEI stock price is -28.8% off its 52-week high price of $16.86 and 22.92% above the 52-week low of $10.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) trade information

Sporting 2.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DEI stock price touched $13.09 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, Douglas Emmett Inc shares have moved -9.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) have changed -10.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.