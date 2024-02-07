Dominion Energy Inc (D) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 4.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.73B, closed the last trade at $45.09 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 0.90% during that session. The D stock price is -37.15% off its 52-week high price of $61.84 and 13.11% above the 52-week low of $39.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.44 million shares.

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) trade information

Sporting 0.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the D stock price touched $45.09 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, Dominion Energy Inc shares have moved -4.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have changed -8.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.