Does Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 6.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.62B, closed the last trade at $56.34 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The MNST stock price is -7.33% off its 52-week high price of $60.47 and 16.35% above the 52-week low of $47.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.51 million shares.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNST stock price touched $56.34 or saw a rise of 0.07%. Year-to-date, Monster Beverage Corp. shares have moved -2.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) have changed -2.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.