Does MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.30M, closed the last trade at $3.29 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 71.26% during that session. The MDVL stock price is -545.9% off its 52-week high price of $21.25 and 60.18% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.68K shares.
MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information
Sporting 71.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MDVL stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 14.77%. Year-to-date, MedAvail Holdings Inc shares have moved -26.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) have changed -15.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 12540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.
MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -75.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -93.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $278k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.18 million and $11.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -97.50% for the current quarter and -92.90% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.58% over the past 5 years.
MDVL Dividends
MedAvail Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.40% with a share float percentage of 86.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MedAvail Holdings Inc having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $8.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Redmile Group, LLC held 42.88% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd, with the holding of over 0.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.68 million and represent 18.62% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 19346.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 2179.0 shares of worth $26267.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.