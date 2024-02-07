Does MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.30M, closed the last trade at $3.29 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 71.26% during that session. The MDVL stock price is -545.9% off its 52-week high price of $21.25 and 60.18% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.68K shares.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

Sporting 71.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MDVL stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 14.77%. Year-to-date, MedAvail Holdings Inc shares have moved -26.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) have changed -15.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 12540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.