Does Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.54B, closed the recent trade at $34.10 per share which meant it gained $1.36 on the day or 4.14% during that session. The EQH stock price is -2.05% off its 52-week high price of $34.80 and 35.81% above the 52-week low of $21.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Sporting 4.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EQH stock price touched $34.10 or saw a rise of 1.73%. Year-to-date, Equitable Holdings Inc shares have moved 2.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) have changed 2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.