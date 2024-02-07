CRH Plc (CRH)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.14B, closed the recent trade at $74.02 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The CRH stock price is 0.65% off its 52-week high price of $73.54 and 38.14% above the 52-week low of $45.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.
CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information
Sporting 0.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRH stock price touched $74.02 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, CRH Plc shares have moved 7.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) have changed 7.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.
CRH Plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that CRH Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.97%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.40%.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.71% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 28.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.63%.
CRH Dividends
CRH Plc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 1.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.