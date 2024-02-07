CRH Plc (CRH)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.14B, closed the recent trade at $74.02 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The CRH stock price is 0.65% off its 52-week high price of $73.54 and 38.14% above the 52-week low of $45.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRH stock price touched $74.02 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, CRH Plc shares have moved 7.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) have changed 7.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.