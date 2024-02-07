Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Estimation And Forecast

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 4.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92B, closed the last trade at $6.26 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.12% during that session. The CPG stock price is -36.9% off its 52-week high price of $8.57 and 11.18% above the 52-week low of $5.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.93 million shares.

Sporting 2.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPG stock price touched $6.26 or saw a rise of 6.43%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares have moved -9.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) have changed -9.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.22% over the past 6 months, compared to -31.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $741.94 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $807.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $668.33 million and $627.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 28.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -112.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.00%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 5.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.86% with a share float percentage of 39.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 22.06 million shares worth more than $148.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 4.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 18.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.66 million and represent 3.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 15.34 million shares of worth $124.43 million while later fund manager owns 10.78 million shares of worth $87.43 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.