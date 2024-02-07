Could Oracle Corp. (ORCL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 4.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $316.95B, closed the last trade at $115.30 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The ORCL stock price is -10.62% off its 52-week high price of $127.54 and 28.85% above the 52-week low of $82.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.32 million shares.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ORCL stock price touched $115.30 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Oracle Corp. shares have moved 9.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) have changed 12.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.