Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 4.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.29B, closed the last trade at $24.32 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The CTRA stock price is -22.9% off its 52-week high price of $29.89 and 8.51% above the 52-week low of $22.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.60 million shares.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CTRA stock price touched $24.32 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Coterra Energy Inc shares have moved -4.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) have changed -5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.