Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 4.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.29B, closed the last trade at $24.32 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The CTRA stock price is -22.9% off its 52-week high price of $29.89 and 8.51% above the 52-week low of $22.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.60 million shares.
Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) trade information
Sporting 0.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CTRA stock price touched $24.32 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Coterra Energy Inc shares have moved -4.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) have changed -5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Coterra Energy Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.44%, compared to -29.50% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 87.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -53.67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.83%.
CTRA Dividends
Coterra Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.19 at a share yield of 4.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.89% with a share float percentage of 92.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coterra Energy Inc having a total of 1,142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 88.03 million shares worth more than $2.23 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.66% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 66.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 billion and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 22.5 million shares of worth $569.24 million while later fund manager owns 20.62 million shares of worth $581.31 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.