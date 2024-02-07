Corteva Inc (CTVA)’s 0.56% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.71B, closed the last trade at $52.09 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The CTVA stock price is -24.75% off its 52-week high price of $64.98 and 17.03% above the 52-week low of $43.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.
Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) trade information
Sporting 0.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTVA stock price touched $52.09 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Corteva Inc shares have moved 8.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) have changed 10.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.
Corteva Inc (CTVA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Corteva Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.06%, compared to 35.00% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 8.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.93%.
CTVA Dividends
Corteva Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 1.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.93% with a share float percentage of 82.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corteva Inc having a total of 1,558 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 79.41 million shares worth more than $4.55 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.19% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.09 billion and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 21.11 million shares of worth $1.21 billion while later fund manager owns 17.35 million shares of worth $887.79 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.