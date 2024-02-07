Corteva Inc (CTVA)’s 0.56% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.71B, closed the last trade at $52.09 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The CTVA stock price is -24.75% off its 52-week high price of $64.98 and 17.03% above the 52-week low of $43.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTVA stock price touched $52.09 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Corteva Inc shares have moved 8.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) have changed 10.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.