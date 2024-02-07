Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 4.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.42B, closed the last trade at $111.52 per share which meant it gained $1.55 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The COP stock price is -14.19% off its 52-week high price of $127.35 and 19.31% above the 52-week low of $89.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.79 million shares.
Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) trade information
Sporting 1.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COP stock price touched $111.52 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Conoco Phillips shares have moved -3.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) have changed -4.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Conoco Phillips (COP) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Conoco Phillips shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.13%, compared to -3.70% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -36.95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.12%.
COP Dividends
Conoco Phillips is expected to release its next earnings report on February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.46 at a share yield of 3.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.99% with a share float percentage of 84.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conoco Phillips having a total of 2,698 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 110.95 million shares worth more than $11.5 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 98.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.24 billion and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 37.81 million shares of worth $3.92 billion while later fund manager owns 28.81 million shares of worth $2.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.