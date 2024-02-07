Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 4.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.42B, closed the last trade at $111.52 per share which meant it gained $1.55 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The COP stock price is -14.19% off its 52-week high price of $127.35 and 19.31% above the 52-week low of $89.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.79 million shares.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COP stock price touched $111.52 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Conoco Phillips shares have moved -3.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) have changed -4.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.