Confluent Inc (CFLT) Investors To Make Money Again

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 6.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.23B, closed the last trade at $23.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -75.55% off its 52-week high price of $41.22 and 37.44% above the 52-week low of $14.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 million shares.
Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information
Sporting -1.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CFLT stock price touched $23.48 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Confluent Inc shares have moved 0.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed 5.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Confluent Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.
CFLT Dividends
Confluent Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.96% with a share float percentage of 97.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Confluent Inc having a total of 502 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 17.8 million shares worth more than $628.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 8.40% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 16.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $575.76 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 5.71 million shares of worth $201.62 million while later fund manager owns 5.01 million shares of worth $177.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.