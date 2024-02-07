Confluent Inc (CFLT) Investors To Make Money Again

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 6.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.23B, closed the last trade at $23.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -75.55% off its 52-week high price of $41.22 and 37.44% above the 52-week low of $14.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 million shares.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Sporting -1.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CFLT stock price touched $23.48 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Confluent Inc shares have moved 0.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed 5.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.