Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 7.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $470.18M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.28% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -69.79% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 26.04% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.52 million shares.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting 2.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CLOV stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments Corp shares have moved 1.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed 1.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.