CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.94M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it 0.11% during that session. The CISO stock price is -1622.22% off its 52-week high price of $1.55 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.45 million shares.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CISO stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, CISO Global Inc shares have moved -7.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) have changed -25.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.