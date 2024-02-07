Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): What Is Good About Stock?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 4.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.94B, closed the last trade at $290.28 per share which meant it lost -$13.37 on the day or -4.40% during that session. The CHTR stock price is -57.88% off its 52-week high price of $458.30 and -4.49% below the 52-week low of $303.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) trade information

Sporting -4.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHTR stock price touched $290.28 or saw a rise of 24.27%. Year-to-date, Charter Communications Inc. shares have moved -25.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have changed -22.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.52.