Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): What Is Good About Stock?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 4.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.94B, closed the last trade at $290.28 per share which meant it lost -$13.37 on the day or -4.40% during that session. The CHTR stock price is -57.88% off its 52-week high price of $458.30 and -4.49% below the 52-week low of $303.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) trade information
Sporting -4.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHTR stock price touched $290.28 or saw a rise of 24.27%. Year-to-date, Charter Communications Inc. shares have moved -25.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have changed -22.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.52.
Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Charter Communications Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.34%, compared to -5.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 14.02% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.87%.
CHTR Dividends
Charter Communications Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.