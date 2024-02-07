Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.60% Rise

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 4.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.12B, closed the last trade at $8.68 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.60% during that session. The CX stock price is 1.04% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 45.62% above the 52-week low of $4.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.13 million shares.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Sporting 2.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CX stock price touched $8.68 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares have moved 12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) have changed 13.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.