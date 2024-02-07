Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.60% Rise

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 4.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.12B, closed the last trade at $8.68 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.60% during that session. The CX stock price is 1.04% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 45.62% above the 52-week low of $4.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.13 million shares.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information
Sporting 2.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CX stock price touched $8.68 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares have moved 12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) have changed 13.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.89%, compared to 11.40% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 78.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.60%.
CX Dividends
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.29% with a share float percentage of 30.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 73.17 million shares worth more than $518.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 4.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 52.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.12 million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 20.3 million shares of worth $161.81 million while later fund manager owns 18.78 million shares of worth $132.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.