Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF): What Are The Positives?

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.87M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 21.48% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -54.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.79 and 48.07% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.60K shares.
Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information
Sporting 21.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRDF stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Cardiff Oncology Inc shares have moved 22.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) have changed 15.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.89.
Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cardiff Oncology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.24%, compared to 15.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.66% over the past 5 years.
CRDF Dividends
Cardiff Oncology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.77% with a share float percentage of 19.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiff Oncology Inc having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $2.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.35% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 million and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $1.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.