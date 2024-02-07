Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF): What Are The Positives?

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.87M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 21.48% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -54.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.79 and 48.07% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.60K shares.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Sporting 21.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRDF stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Cardiff Oncology Inc shares have moved 22.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) have changed 15.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.89.