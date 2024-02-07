Can Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 4.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.37B, closed the last trade at $168.70 per share which meant it lost -$2.39 on the day or -1.40% during that session. The AMAT stock price is -5.75% off its 52-week high price of $178.40 and 35.39% above the 52-week low of $109.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.85 million shares.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Sporting -1.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMAT stock price touched $168.70 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Applied Materials Inc. shares have moved 4.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have changed 13.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.16.