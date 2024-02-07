British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Is A Buy According To Analysts

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 4.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.38B, closed the last trade at $29.76 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The BTI stock price is -30.71% off its 52-week high price of $38.90 and 4.74% above the 52-week low of $28.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.92 million shares.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTI stock price touched $29.76 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares have moved 1.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) have changed -1.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.