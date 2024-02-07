Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) swung 6.25%

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $813.76M, closed the last trade at $14.89 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The ATXS stock price is -5.44% off its 52-week high price of $15.70 and 71.39% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 637.83K shares.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ATXS stock price touched $14.89 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Astria Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 93.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) have changed 92.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.