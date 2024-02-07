Bears Are Back On The Defensive As AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) swung 4.42%

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 2.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $998.37M, closed the last trade at $7.32 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 4.42% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -213.39% off its 52-week high price of $22.94 and 12.98% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Sporting 4.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AHCO stock price touched $7.32 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp shares have moved 0.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed 0.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.8.