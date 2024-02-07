Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) Investors To Make Money Again

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.97 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 9.56% during that session. The BMR stock price is -308.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.04 and 53.81% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.31K shares.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information
Sporting 9.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BMR stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 12.13%. Year-to-date, Beamr Imaging Ltd shares have moved 36.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) have changed 5.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 53190.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -10.36% over the past 6 months.
BMR Dividends
Beamr Imaging Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 64.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.17% with a share float percentage of 26.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beamr Imaging Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 10000.0 shares worth more than $28200.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 0.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SignatureFD, LLC, with the holding of over 6000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16920.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.