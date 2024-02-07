Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) Investors To Make Money Again

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.97 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 9.56% during that session. The BMR stock price is -308.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.04 and 53.81% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.31K shares.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Sporting 9.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BMR stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 12.13%. Year-to-date, Beamr Imaging Ltd shares have moved 36.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) have changed 5.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 53190.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.