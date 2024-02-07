Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) Shares Have Declined -12.41% Year To Date

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.33M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 14.83% during that session. The BZUN stock price is -223.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 20.83% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 657.93K shares.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Sporting 14.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BZUN stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Baozun Inc ADR shares have moved -12.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.