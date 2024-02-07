Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) Shares Have Declined -12.41% Year To Date

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.33M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 14.83% during that session. The BZUN stock price is -223.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 20.83% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 657.93K shares.
Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information
Sporting 14.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BZUN stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Baozun Inc ADR shares have moved -12.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.
Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -47.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $395.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $302.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $364.27 million and $262.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.40% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -32.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.46%.
BZUN Dividends
Baozun Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.