Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 3.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.34B, closed the last trade at $55.06 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The BK stock price is -2.47% off its 52-week high price of $56.42 and 27.99% above the 52-week low of $39.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.40 million shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BK stock price touched $55.06 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares have moved 5.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have changed 5.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.