Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.57B, closed the recent trade at $3.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The SAN stock price is -9.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.29 and 18.37% above the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 million shares.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting -1.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SAN stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 6.22%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares have moved -5.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) have changed -8.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.