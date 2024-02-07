Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -2.09% Stock Price Decline

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.05B, closed the last trade at $57.25 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -2.09% during that session. The BALL stock price is -6.78% off its 52-week high price of $61.13 and 25.22% above the 52-week low of $42.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) trade information

Sporting -2.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BALL stock price touched $57.25 or saw a rise of 4.34%. Year-to-date, Ball Corp. shares have moved -0.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) have changed -0.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.