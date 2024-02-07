Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD)’s 2.94% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 4.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.64B, closed the last trade at $63.73 per share which meant it gained $1.82 on the day or 2.94% during that session. The BUD stock price is -5.27% off its 52-week high price of $67.09 and 18.94% above the 52-week low of $51.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Sporting 2.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BUD stock price touched $63.73 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR shares have moved -1.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) have changed -0.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.85%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.50% and 35.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.55 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $14.67 billion and $14.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.00% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.09% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -7.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.80%.

BUD Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.02 at a share yield of 1.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.67% with a share float percentage of 5.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR having a total of 541 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 25.29 million shares worth more than $1.43 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 9.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $555.5 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and John Hancock Fds II-Fundamental Large Cap Core Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 17.7 million shares of worth $1.0 billion while later fund manager owns 3.17 million shares of worth $180.32 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.