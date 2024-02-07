Analysts Are Recommending Medtronic Plc (MDT) As A Buy Candidate

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 4.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.66B, closed the last trade at $87.74 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 1.14% during that session. The MDT stock price is -4.88% off its 52-week high price of $92.02 and 21.54% above the 52-week low of $68.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.20 million shares.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MDT stock price touched $87.74 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Medtronic Plc shares have moved 6.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) have changed 3.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.