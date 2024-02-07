Analysts Are Recommending Gogo Inc (GOGO) As A Buy Candidate

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38B, closed the recent trade at $10.68 per share which meant it gained $1.43 on the day or 15.46% during that session. The GOGO stock price is -67.98% off its 52-week high price of $17.94 and 19.48% above the 52-week low of $8.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 796.45K shares.

Sporting 15.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOGO stock price touched $10.68 or saw a rise of 3.96%. Year-to-date, Gogo Inc shares have moved 5.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have changed 16.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.72.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Gogo Inc (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gogo Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.15%, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.60% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.49 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $108.16 million and $98.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.80% for the current quarter and -0.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 53.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.30%.

GOGO Dividends

Gogo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.54% with a share float percentage of 92.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gogo Inc having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 31.74 million shares worth more than $539.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, GTCR, LLC held 24.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.37 million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 4.17 million shares of worth $49.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $32.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.