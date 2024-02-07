Analysts Are Recommending Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) As A Buy Candidate

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 2.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10B, closed the last trade at $20.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -3.33% during that session. The CRDO stock price is -9.17% off its 52-week high price of $22.49 and 65.05% above the 52-week low of $7.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Sporting -3.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRDO stock price touched $20.60 or saw a rise of 6.83%. Year-to-date, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have moved 5.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) have changed 17.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.62.