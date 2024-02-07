Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Slumps -1.48%, A Loss For Bears

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 3.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.07B, closed the last trade at $189.71 per share which meant it lost -$2.85 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The ADI stock price is -6.88% off its 52-week high price of $202.77 and 18.3% above the 52-week low of $154.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.12 million shares.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ADI stock price touched $189.71 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Analog Devices Inc. shares have moved -4.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have changed 1.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.