An In-Depth Look At Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.80M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.41% during that session. The WHLR stock price is -9972.22% off its 52-week high price of $18.13 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Sporting -6.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WHLR stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 23.76%. Year-to-date, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc shares have moved -41.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) have changed -36.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 18520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.