An In-Depth Look At Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.80M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.41% during that session. The WHLR stock price is -9972.22% off its 52-week high price of $18.13 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information
Sporting -6.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WHLR stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 23.76%. Year-to-date, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc shares have moved -41.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) have changed -36.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 18520.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -97.03% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.14% over the past 5 years.
WHLR Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.73% with a share float percentage of 44.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stilwell Value LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Stilwell Value LLC held 12.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Krilogy Financial, LLC, with the holding of over 63500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 12815.0 shares of worth $78940.0 while later fund manager owns 11652.0 shares of worth $71776.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.