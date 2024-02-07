An In-Depth Look At The Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Stock

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the last trade at $31.02 per share which meant it gained $3.35 on the day or 12.11% during that session. The STAA stock price is -150.48% off its 52-week high price of $77.70 and 14.06% above the 52-week low of $26.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.56K shares.

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Sporting 12.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STAA stock price touched $31.02 or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, Staar Surgical Co. shares have moved -0.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA) have changed 9.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.93.