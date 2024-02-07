An In-Depth Look At The First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 4.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36B, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.83% during that session. The AG stock price is -70.61% off its 52-week high price of $8.07 and 7.4% above the 52-week low of $4.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.69 million shares.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting 2.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AG stock price touched $4.73 or saw a rise of 4.06%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corporation shares have moved -23.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) have changed -15.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.