An In-Depth Look At NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 4.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.09B, closed the last trade at $7.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The NXE stock price is -5.99% off its 52-week high price of $8.31 and 55.48% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.03 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NXE stock price touched $7.84 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd shares have moved 12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) have changed 16.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.42.