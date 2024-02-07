An Analysis Of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 7.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93B, closed the last trade at $13.87 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The GT stock price is -18.96% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 28.98% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 million shares.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) trade information
Sporting 2.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GT stock price touched $13.87 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares have moved -3.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) have changed 2.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.62%, compared to 29.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -91.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.30%.
GT Dividends
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.