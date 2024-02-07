[breadcrumb_custom]

An Analysis Of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 7.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93B, closed the last trade at $13.87 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The GT stock price is -18.96% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 28.98% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 million shares.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GT stock price touched $13.87 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares have moved -3.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) have changed 2.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes

Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.

Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.

Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.

Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.


Sponsored

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.62%, compared to 29.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -91.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.30%.

GT Dividends

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Categories
Quick links

© 2024 Marketingsentinel, powered by Smart Tech One