An Analysis Of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 7.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93B, closed the last trade at $13.87 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The GT stock price is -18.96% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 28.98% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 million shares.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GT stock price touched $13.87 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares have moved -3.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) have changed 2.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.