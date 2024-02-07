An Analysis Of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.96B, closed the recent trade at $39.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The BAX stock price is -27.6% off its 52-week high price of $50.21 and 21.19% above the 52-week low of $31.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.78 million shares.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Sporting -0.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BAX stock price touched $39.35 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Baxter International Inc. shares have moved 1.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have changed -3.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.