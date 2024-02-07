Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Is Down -1.01%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71M, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The CYTO stock price is -5841.52% off its 52-week high price of $101.60 and 5.26% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 945.48K shares.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CYTO stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 10.52%. Year-to-date, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved -50.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) have changed -45.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 39760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.