Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Is Down -1.01%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71M, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The CYTO stock price is -5841.52% off its 52-week high price of $101.60 and 5.26% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 945.48K shares.
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information
Sporting -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CYTO stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 10.52%. Year-to-date, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd shares have moved -50.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) have changed -45.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 39760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -78.00% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.79% over the past 5 years.
CYTO Dividends
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on September 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.82% with a share float percentage of 2.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altamira Therapeutics Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 72931.0 shares worth more than $46748.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.92% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $320.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.