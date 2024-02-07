Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.01% Stock Price Gain

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 4.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.46B, closed the last trade at $218.05 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.01% during that session. The APD stock price is -41.12% off its 52-week high price of $307.71 and 0.47% above the 52-week low of $217.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APD stock price touched $218.05 or saw a rise of 16.54%. Year-to-date, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. shares have moved -20.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) have changed -19.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.