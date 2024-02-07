Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Gain 8.96%, Marking Win By Bears

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $545.78M, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 8.96% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -175.33% off its 52-week high price of $10.38 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Sporting 8.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ADPT stock price touched $3.77 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares have moved -23.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed -17.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.64.