Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Surprises Wall Street With -1.52% Stock Price Loss

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 4.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.66B, closed the last trade at $364.70 per share which meant it lost -$5.64 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The ACN stock price is -3.02% off its 52-week high price of $375.73 and 33.42% above the 52-week low of $242.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Sporting -1.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACN stock price touched $364.70 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Accenture plc shares have moved 3.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have changed 8.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.