A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is PPL Corp (PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 5.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.94B, closed the last trade at $25.69 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The PPL stock price is -13.43% off its 52-week high price of $29.14 and 13.59% above the 52-week low of $22.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.00 million shares.
PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) trade information
Sporting 0.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PPL stock price touched $25.69 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, PPL Corp shares have moved -5.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have changed -7.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.
PPL Corp (PPL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that PPL Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.06%, compared to 4.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.21%.
PPL Dividends
PPL Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 3.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.03% with a share float percentage of 75.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPL Corp having a total of 1,010 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 94.6 million shares worth more than $2.5 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 69.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 billion and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 22.92 million shares of worth $606.59 million while later fund manager owns 17.55 million shares of worth $464.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.