A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is PPL Corp (PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 5.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.94B, closed the last trade at $25.69 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The PPL stock price is -13.43% off its 52-week high price of $29.14 and 13.59% above the 52-week low of $22.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.00 million shares.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PPL stock price touched $25.69 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, PPL Corp shares have moved -5.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have changed -7.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.