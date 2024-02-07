A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 6.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.95B, closed the last trade at $83.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The CL stock price is -2.87% off its 52-week high price of $86.14 and 19.25% above the 52-week low of $67.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.60 million shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CL stock price touched $83.74 or saw a rise of 2.79%. Year-to-date, Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares have moved 5.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) have changed 4.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.