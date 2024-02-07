A Detailed Analysis Of Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.00M, closed the last trade at $10.21 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 11.95% during that session. The NKTX stock price is -13.81% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 87.46% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.
Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information
Sporting 11.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKTX stock price touched $10.21 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Nkarta Inc shares have moved 54.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) have changed 68.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nkarta Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 370.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.76%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.90% and 4.80% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -319.81% over the past 5 years.
NKTX Dividends
Nkarta Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.