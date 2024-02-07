A Detailed Analysis Of Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.00M, closed the last trade at $10.21 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 11.95% during that session. The NKTX stock price is -13.81% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 87.46% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Sporting 11.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKTX stock price touched $10.21 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Nkarta Inc shares have moved 54.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) have changed 68.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.