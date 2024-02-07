3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.46M, closed the last trade at $4.77 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The DDD stock price is -147.17% off its 52-week high price of $11.79 and 26.62% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Sporting 3.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DDD stock price touched $4.77 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, 3D Systems Corp. shares have moved -24.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) have changed -15.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.95.