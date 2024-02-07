-1.83 Fall Turns AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 5.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.15B, closed the last trade at $316.07 per share which meant it lost -$5.9 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The AMGN stock price is -4.32% off its 52-week high price of $329.72 and 33.02% above the 52-week low of $211.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) trade information

Sporting -1.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMGN stock price touched $316.07 or saw a rise of 4.14%. Year-to-date, AMGEN Inc. shares have moved 9.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have changed 4.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.41.