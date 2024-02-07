1.34% Gain Drives Alight Inc. (ALIT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 4.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.56B, closed the last trade at $9.10 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The ALIT stock price is -11.98% off its 52-week high price of $10.19 and 30.44% above the 52-week low of $6.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 million shares.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALIT stock price touched $9.10 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Alight Inc. shares have moved 6.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have changed 4.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.