-0.15% Fall Drives Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 4.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.35B, closed the last trade at $19.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The ARCC stock price is -3.56% off its 52-week high price of $20.65 and 14.99% above the 52-week low of $16.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARCC stock price touched $19.94 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, Ares Capital Corporation shares have moved -0.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) have changed -2.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.12.